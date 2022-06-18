Advertisement

Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say an attack on passengers at San Francisco International Airport has left three with cuts and scrapes.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the pre-security public area of the International Terminal.

Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.

Airport officials say the passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren’t affected.

There’s no word on a motive for the attack or whether the suspect was a traveler.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A House committee presents findings that show Trump knowingly spread false claims...
Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole
Bunny Drueke, Mother of Alexander John-Robert Drueke, shares what she would say to Alex if she...
Mother of missing American soldier sends message to him
High flood waters at Yellowstone National Park have hopes of reopening uncertain as extreme...
GRAPHIC: Yellowstone National Park uncertain on reopening; heat turns fatal in U.S.
Video has surfaced on pro-Russian channels that appears to show two American volunteer fighters...
Video appears to show missing Americans detained