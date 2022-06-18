Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say an attack on passengers at San Francisco International Airport has left three with cuts and scrapes.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the pre-security public area of the International Terminal.

Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.

Airport officials say the passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren’t affected.

There’s no word on a motive for the attack or whether the suspect was a traveler.

