Western Maine fire chief on leave following arrest

West Paris fire chief Michael Henderson was arrested on Saturday for domestic violence assault.
West Paris fire chief Michael Henderson was arrested on Saturday for domestic violence assault.(Oxford County Jail)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEST PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - The West Paris fire chief is on unpaid administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

Town Manager Joy Downing says Michael Henderson was placed on leave on Saturday, the same day of his arrest.

Henderson was promoted to chief earlier this year. He is a longtime member of the West Paris Fire Department and rose through the ranks.

