U.S. Cellular shares advice during Internet Safety Month

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This June, U.S. Cellular is reminding parents to play an active role in their children’s internet use.

It’s “Internet Safety Month,” which comes as studies show that young children’s online use is going up.

June was chosen as the commemorative month because kids will have more free time as the school year ends.

Although executives at U.S. Cellular say interacting online is a way of life, they say parents have a responsibility to monitor their kids’ activity.

They say scammers can take on many personalities searching for sensitive information, including impersonating a child or a company.

Their top piece of advice?

“Be suspicious,” said U.S. Cellular Area VP, GM Tabatha McKay. “It’s better to be more suspicious and not provide that information and then validate who it’s actually coming from, than it is to provide it and get yourself in a situation that you don’t want to be in. Children won’t always know when something may not be appropriate or when something may become dangerous, but with parents being actively involved, they can point that out and be aware of it.”

You can find recommended parent and child internet safety resources at digitalfamilymatters.com and commonsensemedia.org.

