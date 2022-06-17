Advertisement

UMS Chancellor Chancellor Dannel Malloy’s contract extended until review is completed

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy’s contract has been extended into July while system trustees continue a review of his job performance.

Faculty at three campuses have issues votes of “no confidence” in Malloy.

It was recently revealed that Michael Laliberte, who was set to become the President of UMaine Augusta, had received two “no confidence” votes at his former university in New York.

Laliberte has since resigned, and is owed at least $235,000 to be paid on July 1st.

Malloy’s contract expires at the end of June.

Trustees are expected to decide on whether to offer Malloy a long-term extension at their July 11th meeting.

