Showers & Thunderstorms Today, MUCH Cooler This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A southerly breeze will usher a warm and humid air mass into the region ahead of a cold front today. The cold front will cross the state later this morning through the afternoon. As the front moves in and interacts with the warm and humid air in place, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by mid-morning over northwestern parts of the state along the international border then moving south and east across the state later this morning through the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall, damaging wind and small hail possible. Dewpoints will climb into the upper 50s to mid-60s today making for a sticky day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and 70s to possibly near 80° (especially if we see some breaks of sun) inland. Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will continue tonight as a secondary cold front moves through the state. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

A much cooler air mass will move in behind the cold front tonight, making for a very cool weekend. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move over the area Saturday and remain in the area Sunday. This will provide us with lots of clouds and the chance for scattered showers both weekend days. Temperatures will only reach the 50s to low 60s for highs on Saturday before even cooler weather moves in for Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s for most spots. The upper low will move off to our east on Monday allowing skies to brighten and temperatures to warm a bit to start the work week. Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine Monday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday looks much better as high pressure builds into the region bringing us some sunshine and temperatures back into the 60s and 70s.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely especially from late morning through the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds and small hail. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70° along the coast, 70s to possibly near 80° elsewhere. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Lows between 48°-56°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid. Scattered showers possible. Highs between 53°-63°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Brightening skies. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

