Senator Collins, U.S. Senators introduce All-American Flag Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins along with other U.S. Senators have introduced the All-American Flag Act.

The bipartisan legislation would require the federal government to only buy flags completely produced and manufactured in the United States.

Currently, the federal government must buy flags that contain only 50% American-made materials.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Census Data, in 2015, the value of U.S. imports of American flags was $4.4 million

Of that amount, $4 million worth came from China.

In 2017, the U.S. imported 10 million American flags.

Of those, all but 50,000 came from China.

