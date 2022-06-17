One person hospitalized after Lee crash
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEE, Maine (WABI) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Lee Thursday night.
Crews say when they got to the scene on Lee Road, they found a truck had hit two poles and then the corner of a house.
The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.
The house sustained damage and Lee Road was shut down for a bit while Versant put in new poles and restored power.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
