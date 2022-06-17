New push to revitalize former Air Force base in north Maine

LIMESTONE, Maine (AP) - Maine is launching a new push to revitalize a former Air Force base in the northern part of the state.

Loring Air Force Base in Limestone closed in the 1990s.

It was redeveloped into Loring Commerce Centre. Gov. Janet Mills said Friday the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development is undertaking a two-year business development and marketing campaign to draw more business to the center.

The state set aside $400,000 for the campaign in its supplemental budget.

