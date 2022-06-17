Advertisement

New push to revitalize former Air Force base in north Maine

Maine launching new push to revitalize former Air Force base
Maine launching new push to revitalize former Air Force base
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE, Maine (AP) - Maine is launching a new push to revitalize a former Air Force base in the northern part of the state.

Loring Air Force Base in Limestone closed in the 1990s.

It was redeveloped into Loring Commerce Centre. Gov. Janet Mills said Friday the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development is undertaking a two-year business development and marketing campaign to draw more business to the center.

The state set aside $400,000 for the campaign in its supplemental budget.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.
One person hospitalized after Lee crash
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Census Data, in 2015, the value of U-S...
Senator Collins, U.S. Senators introduce All-American Flag Act
Cianbro hosting Walk-In Hiring Event in Brewer Saturday
Town of Orono Artsapalooza sign
Artsapalooza returns to Orono