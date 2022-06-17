Advertisement

National average price of gas dips just under $5, analyst reports

Patrick De Haan predicts the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75 a gallon in the coming...
Patrick De Haan predicts the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75 a gallon in the coming weeks unless trends shift.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The national average of gas fell just under $5 Friday, according to a GasBuddy analyst.

Analyst Patrick De Haan tweeted the national average stood at $4.999 per gallon, adding that consumers are poised to see a weekly decline for the first time in nine weeks.

De Haan predicts the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75 a gallon in the coming weeks unless trends shift.

“No one should be in a rush to fill their gas tank,” the analyst tweeted Thursday. “Prices in most areas of the US will be coming down in the days and weeks ahead.”

Prices nationally are worst in California, where the average price per gallon is well over $6.

One station in northern California recently made national news by charging nearly $10 per gallon, making it the most expensive in the nation.

President Biden is pushing oil companies to boost supply for the nation. (CNN: KPIX: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY: AFPTV)

