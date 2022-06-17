MUCH Cooler With Showers This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front that brought areas of rain and even thunderstorms this afternoon has now cleared off the coast. Skies have been clearing behind the front which has resulted in some daytime heating across northern Maine. A few pop-up storms will be likely through the first half of the night. A low risk for severe storms exists. The rest of the region will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some areas of fog, especially for locations that saw some rain. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

A MUCH cooler airmass will move into the region behind the cold front making for a cool & dreary weekend. Low pressure at the surface will stall out to our northeast, this combined with an upper-level low that will also stall out overhead will help to bring us WELL below normal highs.

The surface low will spin in clouds and scattered showers for both Saturday & Sunday. Saturday will have the best chance for showers across the northern half of the state. There will still be the chance for showers over the south, but the potential will be much lower. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 50s with a couple of low 60s possible. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop into the 40s, but some higher elevations may see temperatures dropping into the 30s. This could lead to a few snowflakes mixing in with any rain showers for the higher elevations.

Showers across northern Maine with highs in the 50s and low 60s. (WABI)

Sunday will be the coolest & wettest day of the weekend. Showers will be possible statewide, and some locations could see their coolest highs on record. Highs will range from the upper 40s across northern Maine to the mid 50s everywhere else.

Showers will be likely state wide & highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s. (WABI)

Sunday could experience some of the coldest high temperatures for that date. (WABI)

Below normal highs will stick around for much of next week. Highs for most locations will stay into the 60s. Highs will begin to return to the upper 60s and low 70s by the middle part of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers & isolated storms through the first half of the night. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. WNW wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Chance for showers across the northern half of the state. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. WNW wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with showers for most of the day. Cool temperatures as highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.