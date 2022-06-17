Motorcycle crash fatalities in Maine nearly double this time last year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Motorcycle crash deaths so far in 2022 are nearly double from this time last year.

According to the Bureau of Highway Safety, there have been 13 motorcycle related fatalies this year compared to seven on this date in 2021.

In addition, there have been 152 non-fatal motorcycle or moped crashes.

We visited A & J Motorcycle Safety School in Bucksport.

Kevin Littlefield is an instructor there one day a week.

He’s also a police officer and says he’s responding to too many crash scenes.

“I wish they knew how to ride,” said Littlefield. “I wish they knew their skill level, and I can usually look at the crash and see many things that the motorcyclist could have done. Sometimes it’s a car operator that is a problem, but oftentimes, most crashes can be avoided. So, we call them crashes, not accidents.”

He recommends drivers take a refresher course before they hit this road this summer.

