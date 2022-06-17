Advertisement

Maine’s Mackenzie Wilson competing in hammer throw at Canadian National Championship

She’s coming off a personal record mark of 58.54 meters at the Ontario Championships
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Mackenzie Wilson won the hammer throw open competition at the Ontario Championships with a personal record mark of 58.54 meters.

She’s coming off a personal record mark of 58.54 meters at the Ontario Championships
She’s coming off a personal record mark of 58.54 meters at the Ontario Championships(WABI/Mackenzie Wilson)

Now it’s onto the Canadian National Championship in Langley, British Columbia.

Wilson explained how much she enjoys the journey to competing on a nationwide level.

It includes training with hundred of throws to toss her six best on meet day.

“I’ve always considered myself to have a lot of grit. I just love the process of training. That’s about it. I just love training. I love lifting, throwing, sprinting, doing plyos, and all that stuff. I just love it,” said Wilson.

Wilson will be competing on the national stage from June 22-26.

Wilson still has her senior season left with the Black Bears. She also has the Francophone Games and NACAC U23 Championships to look forward to with the Canadian National Team.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Bangor, Brewer, Augusta, Gorham hosting baseball and softball championships
Regional champions look to state title Saturday
Game 6 is Thursday at 9 p.m.
Local basketball stars share their take on NBA Finals as series moves to Game 6 in Boston
Saturday is title gameday
Regional finals set State Championship matchups
Regional finals set State Championship matchups
Regional finals set State Championship matchups