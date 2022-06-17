Maine’s Mackenzie Wilson competing in hammer throw at Canadian National Championship

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Mackenzie Wilson won the hammer throw open competition at the Ontario Championships with a personal record mark of 58.54 meters.

She’s coming off a personal record mark of 58.54 meters at the Ontario Championships (WABI/Mackenzie Wilson)

Now it’s onto the Canadian National Championship in Langley, British Columbia.

Wilson explained how much she enjoys the journey to competing on a nationwide level.

It includes training with hundred of throws to toss her six best on meet day.

“I’ve always considered myself to have a lot of grit. I just love the process of training. That’s about it. I just love training. I love lifting, throwing, sprinting, doing plyos, and all that stuff. I just love it,” said Wilson.

Wilson will be competing on the national stage from June 22-26.

Wilson still has her senior season left with the Black Bears. She also has the Francophone Games and NACAC U23 Championships to look forward to with the Canadian National Team.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.