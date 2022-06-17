Advertisement

Maine man critically hurt after speeding from police, crashing motorcycle

(KPTV)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a Biddeford man was seriously hurt early Friday after crashing his motorcycle in Arundel.

A York County Sheriff’s Deputy said he saw two motorcycles speeding along Route 1 in Arundel around 1:30 a.m.

He initially clocked the lead motorcycle, a 2007 Harley Davidson, at 68 mph in a 40 mph zone, but says the bike quickly accelerated to 101 mph.

The deputy tried to pull the motorcycle over but lost sight of it when the driver turned onto Long Cabin Road.

A short time later, the deputy found the motorcycle had crashed.

The driver, Corey Tapley of Biddeford, was taken to Southern Maine Healthcare with extensive injuries and later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police said Tapley was not wearing a helmet.

Police are asking the other motorcycle driver to call 207-324-1113 and ask for Deputy Titcomb.

