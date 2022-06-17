Future of Hermon SRO unclear as residents debate school budget

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon residents voting at Thursday’s annual meeting butted heads regarding the school budget.

The School Department recommended budget totals higher than the Town Council on some items.

This, after Hermon’s school committee voted unanimously in favor of hiring a School Resource Officer last week.

While some in the audience, including superintendent Micah Grant, wished voters could choose between the town’s or the school’s proposals, the meeting moderator and town lawyer ruled that the town is not authorized to vote on amounts higher than the town council recommended.

The meeting, which began at 7:00, was still ongoing as of 9:15 with several school budget items yet to be discussed.

It remains unclear if the town will have the funding to hire a school resource officer.

We will follow this story in the coming days.

