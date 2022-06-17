Advertisement

Former Newport lawyer found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars from clients estate

Dale Thistle
Dale Thistle(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A jury in Bangor has found a former Newport lawyer guilty of stealing thousands of dollars from a former client.

After deliberating for about an hour Friday morning, the jury found 74-year-old Dale Thistle of Quebec City, Quebec guilty of not paying a $390,000 settlement owed to the estate of Gilman Friend of Newport after he died in December 2010.

Prosecutors say Thistle was entitled to about $94,000.

Friend’s children say they should have received about $290,000 but never got a penny.

The family is happy that justice has been served, but prosecutors say the family may not see any restitution because Thistle does not have anything.

“The part that is so horrifying is how easily lawyers can take a lot of money and actually still be able to keep it. It’s appalling to me,” said Gilman Friend’s daughter, Tracey Friend-Moore.

“The only protection they had was the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, which is funded by lawyers like myself, who pay an annual fee to try to cover the fraud by other lawyers, when it happens. In this case, the cap on the amount they could recover was just $40,000 for all four of the heirs. It’s dwarfed in comparison to the amount that he should have paid them,” said Assistant Attorney General, Leanne Robbin.

Thistle was suspended from practicing law in 2014, a few years after he suffered a brain injury in a car crash.

Sentencing will take place a later date.

Thistle faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday morning that the state is launching a $15 million initiative...
Maine launches program to make schools, municipal buildings more energy efficient
West Paris fire chief Michael Henderson was arrested on Saturday for domestic violence assault.
Western Maine fire chief on leave following arrest
Maine man critically hurt after speeding from police, crashing motorcycle
Maine Climate Council hosting first ever conference today at Augusta Civic Center
Climate conference in Augusta Friday