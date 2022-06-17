Advertisement

Climate conference in Augusta Friday

Governor Mills expected to announce new initiative to help public buildings become more energy efficient,
Maine Climate Council hosting first ever conference today at Augusta Civic Center
Maine Climate Council hosting first ever conference today at Augusta Civic Center(University of Maine)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The newly created Maine Climate Council is hosting a conference Friday.

It takes place at the Augusta Civic Center, starting at 9 a.m.

Governor Mills will deliver welcoming remarks at the Communities Leading on Climate Conference.

City, town, and Tribal leaders will share the actions they are taking to prepare for the impacts of climate change, reduce carbon emissions and transition to clean energy, and mobilize community members to work towards climate resiliency.

Mills is expected to announce a new initiative through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to help public buildings become more energy efficient and save taxpayer dollars.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Hermon High School
Future of Hermon SRO unclear as residents debate school budget
June was chosen as the commemorative month because kids will have more free time as the school...
U.S. Cellular shares advice during Internet Safety Month
University of Maine
UMS Chancellor Chancellor Dannel Malloy’s contract extended until review is completed
Dirigo Labs
$25,000 pitch competition with Dirigo Labs