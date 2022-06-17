Climate conference in Augusta Friday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The newly created Maine Climate Council is hosting a conference Friday.

It takes place at the Augusta Civic Center, starting at 9 a.m.

Governor Mills will deliver welcoming remarks at the Communities Leading on Climate Conference.

City, town, and Tribal leaders will share the actions they are taking to prepare for the impacts of climate change, reduce carbon emissions and transition to clean energy, and mobilize community members to work towards climate resiliency.

Mills is expected to announce a new initiative through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to help public buildings become more energy efficient and save taxpayer dollars.

