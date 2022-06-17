Advertisement

Cianbro hosting Walk-In Hiring Event in Brewer Saturday

(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cianbro is hosting a Walk-In Hiring Event in Brewer tomorrow with fun for the whole family.

The hiring event is at its facility at 5-17 South Main Street in Brewer from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cianbro says they are seeking a variety of construction professionals with a wide range of skills and abilities.

They’ll be offering on-the-spot interviews for positions for a multi-year project at the Brewer facility.

Those looking for job opportunities are encourgaed to bring their families to enjoy a food truck, ice cream and an up-close look at some heavy machinery.

