Advertisement

Juneteenth wreath laying ceremony held in Brewer

James Varner speaks moments before the wreath is placed
James Varner speaks moments before the wreath is placed(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A wreath laying ceremony was held at Chamberlain Freedom Park in Brewer on Friday.

It was to commemorate the holiday Juneteenth which celebrates the liberation of enslaved people in the United States.

Prayers, songs, and speeches were given in addition to a proclamation from the Mayor of Brewer marking June 19th as Juneteenth celebration day in the town.

Though the ceremony was one of celebration, a common theme of the speeches was that there’s still work to be done in the fight for justice.

“My friends, the Black Lives Matter movement is not asking for anything extra. It’s just asking for the same treatment that you want for yourselves and your loved ones,” said civil rights activist James Varner.

Juneteenth was declared a Federal holiday by President Biden last year.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Cool & Dreary Weekend
Expert discusses what he's seeing.
Motorcycle crash fatalities in Maine nearly double this time last year
Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday morning that the state is launching a $15 million initiative...
Maine launches program to make schools, municipal buildings more energy efficient
West Paris fire chief Michael Henderson was arrested on Saturday for domestic violence assault.
Western Maine fire chief on leave following arrest