Juneteenth wreath laying ceremony held in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A wreath laying ceremony was held at Chamberlain Freedom Park in Brewer on Friday.

It was to commemorate the holiday Juneteenth which celebrates the liberation of enslaved people in the United States.

Prayers, songs, and speeches were given in addition to a proclamation from the Mayor of Brewer marking June 19th as Juneteenth celebration day in the town.

Though the ceremony was one of celebration, a common theme of the speeches was that there’s still work to be done in the fight for justice.

“My friends, the Black Lives Matter movement is not asking for anything extra. It’s just asking for the same treatment that you want for yourselves and your loved ones,” said civil rights activist James Varner.

Juneteenth was declared a Federal holiday by President Biden last year.

