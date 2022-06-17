Artsapalooza returns to Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The town of Orono will be filled with the sound of music this weekend.

Saturday marks the return of Artsapalooza to the area.

Performers ranging from students to professionals will be sharing their art across nine different venues.

On hand will be a variety of performances from music to acting and more.

This year marks the return to form for the event which has been modified in recent memory due to the pandemic.

“Working at the library we get a lot of the public coming in and saying oh I’m so excited Artsapalooza is back in person this year. You know, in the downtown venues this year. Trucksapalooza was a lot of fun but I think the community is ready to come in and out of the shops and listen to different things,” said Artsapalooza board of directors member Louise Jolliffe.

The event is a beloved tradition in Orono.

“Think back when Stillwater Community Arts began. Our mission was to really bring the arts to community because we believe that that’s a wonderful way for people to connect and to feel like they’re anchored in some way to something meaningful and to just touch their hearts as well as their minds,” said Connie Carter a member of the Artsapalooza board of directors.

To learn more you can visit the Stillwater Community Arts Facebook page.

