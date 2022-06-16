Warm & Humid Friday With The Chance Of Storms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will stick around this evening along with a breezy SSW wind gusting up to 25 mph. There will be the chance for scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms ahead of a cold front that will cross the region Friday. The best chance for any showers will exist across the northern half of the state. Lows tonight will range from the mid to upper 50s & low 60s.

A cold front will begin to move into western Maine by mid-morning. This will bring the threat of showers & thunderstorms along the frontal boundary. There will be the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe storms across the entire state. Storms will be possible in the Bangor area by early afternoon and will end before sunset. Southerly winds ahead of the cold front will stream in a warm & humid airmass. Dew points will be in the 60s making for humid conditions and highs will be close to 70° along the coast with inland areas heading for the 70s and low 80s. Just how warm our highs get depends on the amount of sunshine. Western Maine will see more sun. The front should move to our east just after sunset and conditions will quiet down. Once the front clears, dew points will drop, winds will shift out of the west, and there will be some clearing especially over western Maine.

Some changes for the weekend will include a better chance for showers along with MUCH cooler temperatures. The low associated with the cold front will move into New Brunswick for the weekend. This will continue to spin in clouds and scattered showers for not just Saturday anymore, it does appear the low will stall out and will bring us lingering impacts into Sunday including the chance for showers. Temperatures will be well below normal as highs on Saturday will be in the 50s & low 60s. Sunday will have slightly cooler highs with most areas only reaching the 50s.

Below normal highs will stick around for much of next week. Highs for most locations will stay into the 60s. Highs will begin to return to the upper 60s and low 70s by the middle part of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s with a southerly wind gusting up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers & storms. The threat of severe storms does exist. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. SSW wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Trending cooler with highs in the 50s & low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

