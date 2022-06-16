Advertisement

Teen motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Lebanon

According to Maine State Police, Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury Massachusetts, and Juan Ortiz,...
According to Maine State Police, Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury Massachusetts, and Juan Ortiz, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire, were arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Maine (WMTW) - A 19-year-old was killed following a motorcycle crash in Lebanon Wednesday evening.

Authorities responded to the crash involving a car and a motorcycle near the 100 block of Champion Street around 7:30 p.m.

According to officials, Nathan Parker was traveling at a high rate of speed on a motorcycle. Investigators say when he turned a corner, he was in the opposite lane and hit an oncoming car.

Parker was killed in the crash.

The driver of the car and her children were not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Game Warden Joe McBrine of the Machias district was honored as the Maine Game Warden of the...
MDIFW names 2021 Maine Game Warden of the Year
Push to convert defense department vehicles to electricity
A tractor trailer driver was arrested after authorities say he was spotted driving erratically...
Maine police: Arrested truck driver’s blood-alcohol level was 4 times the legal limit
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
249 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths