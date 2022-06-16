Advertisement

State Senate District 16 declares primary winner following ranked choice tabulation

After the final round of counting in Augusta Thursday, Michael Perkins will be the Republican...
After the final round of counting in Augusta Thursday, Michael Perkins will be the Republican nominee in State Senate District 16, which includes Waterville, Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield and Albion.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One of the races for State Senate on primary day had to go to ranked choice tabulations to determine a winner.

After the final round of counting in Augusta Thursday, Michael Perkins will be the Republican nominee in State Senate District 16, which includes Waterville, Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield and Albion.

Perkins finished with 52% of the vote, followed by Kevin Kitchin’s 47%.

Perkins originally received 44% of the vote, Kevin Kitchin had 38%, and Mark Andre got 17%.

Andre was eliminated after the first round.

Second choice votes for Andrew were added to the first place votes for Perkins and Kitchin to determine the winner.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Hermon High School
Hermon voters to weigh in on funding for school resource officer
Dale Thistle
Prosecution, defense rest cases in trial for Newport lawyer accused of stealing money from client
Governor Janet Mills announced today an extension of MaineCare Health Coverage for new mothers.
Gov. Mills announces MaineCare Health Coverage extension for new mothers
Scattered Showers Tonight. Better Chance Of Storms Friday