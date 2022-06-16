State Senate District 16 declares primary winner following ranked choice tabulation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One of the races for State Senate on primary day had to go to ranked choice tabulations to determine a winner.

After the final round of counting in Augusta Thursday, Michael Perkins will be the Republican nominee in State Senate District 16, which includes Waterville, Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield and Albion.

Perkins finished with 52% of the vote, followed by Kevin Kitchin’s 47%.

Perkins originally received 44% of the vote, Kevin Kitchin had 38%, and Mark Andre got 17%.

Andre was eliminated after the first round.

Second choice votes for Andrew were added to the first place votes for Perkins and Kitchin to determine the winner.

