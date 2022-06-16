Push to convert defense department vehicles to electricity

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s independent senator has proposed that the U.S. military play a role in reducing carbon emissions by converting some vehicles to electricity.

Sen. Angus King’s bill calls for transitioning the non-tactical fleet of the U.S. Department of Defense to electric and other zero-emission vehicle types.

King said his proposal would require three quarters of non-tactical vehicles purchased by the department to be electric or zero-emission and made in the U.S. Non-tactical vehicles include cars, vans and some trucks.

