Prosecution, defense rest cases in trial for Newport lawyer accused of stealing money from client

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Prosecutors and the defense have rested their cases in the trial of a former Newport lawyer accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a client.

74-year-old Dale Thistle is accused of theft by misapplication.

Prosecutors say Thistle did not pay a $390,000 wrongful death settlement owed to the estate of Gilman Friend of Newport after he died in December 2010.

They say he was entitled to $96,000, but instead took more than $300,000, using that money to pay delinquent taxes and to write checks to himself and his staff.

The defense told the jury Thistle’s law practice was impacted after Thistle suffered a head injury in a car crash in 2011.

On Thursday Thistle’s longtime therapist took the stand telling the jury Thistle told him he was confused and did not know how to function in his practice.

The last witness called Thursday afternoon was a lawyer who worked alongside Thistle on many cases.

He testified that in 2013 he was called in to take over a case for Thistle after he was unable to perform the duties.

Closing arguments in the case begin Friday morning.

