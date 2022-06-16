Advertisement

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to allow teachers to be armed in schools

A lawmaker in Pennsylvania is working on a bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools. (Source: WGAL)
By Tom Lehman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WGAL) - A lawmaker in Pennsylvania is working on a bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools.

Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate, is introducing the bill in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers.

However, Mastriano is already facing pushback from the state’s largest teachers’ union.

State Education Association President Rich Askey says more guns in schools could lead to more violence and complicate police response to an active shooter.

“If a first responder comes in and sees someone with a gun, they’re not going to know if it’s that person causing problems, or if it’s the librarian, and what are they gonna do?” he said.

Mastriano’s office said the legislation will require school resource officers to be made aware of who is allowed to be armed at a school. Those staffers would also be trained on how to interact with law enforcement.

Val Finnell of Gun Owners of America backs Mastriano’s proposal and provided input on the bill.

“Over 20 states have these measures in place already, and there haven’t really been any problems with teachers having their guns stolen or taken from them,” Finnell said.

The proposal would require armed school staffers to have a valid state concealed carry permit and receive additional education and certification for proficiency and training.

