MDIFW names 2021 Maine Game Warden of the Year

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Game Warden Joe McBrine of the Machias district was honored as the Maine Game Warden of the Year at the annual Maine Warden Service Awards Ceremony at the Winslow VFW Wednesday.

McBrine patrols the Downeast region of Maine and is stationed in Division C in Bangor.

He was recognized for multiple accomplishments including his work in 2021, including his work as a Warden Training Officer.

McBrine has served as a Maine Game Warden for 27 years.

Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso was the featured speaker at the awards ceremony, which was held in person for the first time since 2019.

The awards ceremony gives special recognition to game wardens for exceptional performance during 2021.

It also includes the recipient of the Maine Game Warden of the Year Award, and recognizes the Game Warden Supervisor of the Year, the Legendary Game Warden of the Year and highlights individuals and groups who assisted the Maine Warden Service.

“It is an honor to recognize the outstanding work of those protecting Maine’s natural resources, and protecting those that enjoy them. The outstanding work of the men and women in the Maine Warden Service is well known not only in Maine, but beyond our borders as well.”

Sergeant Bruce Loring, (Division D, Greenville; supervises wardens in Piscataquis County) was named 2021 Maine Game Warden Supervisor of the Year.

Loring has been a Maine Game Warden since 1995.

Bruce was lauded for his work with operation Stonegarden in Washington County, and his ability to work with partners such as the Department of Homeland Security, US Border Patrol and Customs Enforcement. Bruce was also commended for his supervisory skills with fish and game enforcement details and search warrants.

