Advertisement

Man charged after stealing more than 50 kegs from bars, restaurants, police say

John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.
John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested for stealing dozens of kegs from bars and restaurants in Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras in January stealing kegs from multiple restaurants. In total, he stole more than 50 kegs worth thousands of dollars, police said.

After receiving tips from the public, the suspect was identified as John Griffith. On Tuesday, officers arrested Griffith and charged him with three counts of grand larceny.

Griffith bonded out of jail a few hours after his arrest, according to jail records. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden said the new law would “bring down prices to give American families...
Biden signs new shipping law he says can cut consumer costs
A 17-year-old Good Samaritan dove into a Long Island bay to rescue a classmate after she...
WATCH: 17-year-old dives into bay to rescue teen who accidentally drove into water
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks...
Jan. 6 panel sends letter asking Ginni Thomas to testify
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Crews locate bodies of 2 men who tried to save Milwaukee boy
Vice President Kamala Harris is chairing a new national task force to prevent online harassment...
VP Harris launches task force on online harassment, abuse