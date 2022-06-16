Maine police: Arrested truck driver’s blood-alcohol level was 4 times the legal limit

SIDNEY, Maine (WMTW) - A tractor trailer driver was arrested after authorities say he was spotted driving erratically in Sidney.

Maine State Police say they received two reports Wednesday of a tractor trailer driving erratically and almost hitting other cars. The reports claimed the driver was unable to stay in the proper lane while heading north on I-95.

Troopers found the truck and were able to stop it.

Maine State Police say they searched the truck and found evidence of alcohol in the cab.

68-year-old Grigory Vlasenko of Akron, Ohio, was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence. Authorities say his blood-alcohol level four times the legal limit of .04%,

He is being held at Kennebec County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.