Maine DOT: Taxpayers not on hook for another round of Belfast bridge paving

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - For the third time in less than two years, a bridge on Route 1 in Belfast is under construction.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the approximately $3 million Goose River Bridge replacement project started in September 2020. It was thought to be completed in November 2021, but the DOT says the paving didn’t pass inspection.

The company contracted by Maine DOT repaved in May, but once again, they say it wasn’t up to specifications.

Crews were back at it again this week, with the cost of the last two rounds of paving covered by the company, not Maine taxpayers.

“We understand that this is a disruption to people who’ve had to put up with a couple rounds of paving on this bridge. We know that’s an inconvenience, we get it. But we think that it was important to make sure this job is done right so that we’re not back there in a couple of years, patching potholes and, you know, fixing cracks,” said Paul Merrill, Director of Communications for the Maine DOT.

Merrill says if the paving hasn’t been completed Thursday, it will be by the end of the week.

