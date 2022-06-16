Maine doctor suspended over vaccine exemptions has license reinstated

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine doctor whose license was suspended over COVID-19 vaccine exemption letters is now able to resume seeing patients.

State health officials first took action last fall, suspending Dr. Paul Gosselin over allegedly spreading COVID-19 “misinformation” and signing COVID-19 vaccine exemption letters.

Maine’s Board of Osteopathic Licensure determined last week Dr. Paul Gosselin of Waterville may resume practicing medicine beginning Wednesday, June 15.

During the hearing on June 9, a majority of board members found Gosselin issued vaccine exemption letters stating he had conducted evaluations of patients but had not actually examined some of those patients or obtained their medical histories.

A majority of the board also found Gosselin failed to maintain adequate medical records.

The board imposed sanctions including a $1,000 fine to pay for the hearings and a one-year probationary period which mandates 10 hours of Gosselin’s annually required continuing education is focused “medical decision making” as well as another 10 hours for “medical documentation.”

Gosselin’s attorney, F. Ron Jenkins, called the outcome a victory.

“This case started out as a witch-hunt against a doctor alleged to be spreading ill-defined ‘COVID-19 misinformation’ and a danger to the public,” Jenkins stated in an email to News 8.

Jenkins called the determination a victory for “free speech and physician autonomy” and accused the board of “advancing a tightly controlled COVID-19 narrative.”

“The Board now understands that it will meet stiff resistance every millimeter of the way, and will be forced to spend a multiple of the time and resources that it is accustomed to expending, if it unjustly targets other doctors for expressing COVID-19 dissent, including reasoned skepticism about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 injections,” Jenkins stated.

Jenkins and Dr. Gosselin have the ability to appeal the board’s determination within 30 days.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.