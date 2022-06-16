Advertisement

Maine doctor suspended over vaccine exemptions has license reinstated

Gosselin’s attorney, F. Ron Jenkins, called the outcome a victory.
Gosselin’s attorney, F. Ron Jenkins, called the outcome a victory.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine doctor whose license was suspended over COVID-19 vaccine exemption letters is now able to resume seeing patients.

State health officials first took action last fall, suspending Dr. Paul Gosselin over allegedly spreading COVID-19 “misinformation” and signing COVID-19 vaccine exemption letters.

Maine’s Board of Osteopathic Licensure determined last week Dr. Paul Gosselin of Waterville may resume practicing medicine beginning Wednesday, June 15.

During the hearing on June 9, a majority of board members found Gosselin issued vaccine exemption letters stating he had conducted evaluations of patients but had not actually examined some of those patients or obtained their medical histories.

A majority of the board also found Gosselin failed to maintain adequate medical records.

The board imposed sanctions including a $1,000 fine to pay for the hearings and a one-year probationary period which mandates 10 hours of Gosselin’s annually required continuing education is focused “medical decision making” as well as another 10 hours for “medical documentation.”

Gosselin’s attorney, F. Ron Jenkins, called the outcome a victory.

“This case started out as a witch-hunt against a doctor alleged to be spreading ill-defined ‘COVID-19 misinformation’ and a danger to the public,” Jenkins stated in an email to News 8.

Jenkins called the determination a victory for “free speech and physician autonomy” and accused the board of “advancing a tightly controlled COVID-19 narrative.”

“The Board now understands that it will meet stiff resistance every millimeter of the way, and will be forced to spend a multiple of the time and resources that it is accustomed to expending, if it unjustly targets other doctors for expressing COVID-19 dissent, including reasoned skepticism about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 injections,” Jenkins stated.

Jenkins and Dr. Gosselin have the ability to appeal the board’s determination within 30 days.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Federal Reserve raises interest rates
How rising interest rates will impact Mainers
Holden Police Chief honored for service
Holden Police Chief honored for service
Republican Bruce Poliquin casts ballot in Orrington.
Poliquin wins Republican nomination for Maine’s Second Congressional District
Buyers going to great lengths
Roundtable addresses Maine housing challenges