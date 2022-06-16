Increasing Clouds Today, Shower & T’storms On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got another nice day in store for our Thursday albeit not as sunny as yesterday. High pressure will slide to our east today, allowing clouds ahead of our next weathermaker to move in as the day progresses. So look for morning sunshine to give way to increasing clouds today. We’ll have a gusty southerly breeze which will make for a cooler day along the coast where highs will stay in the 60s. Inland temperatures will climb to the low to mid-70s for highs this afternoon. We’ll see some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms move through the state tonight ahead an approaching cold front. Showers and thunderstorms look to be most numerous across the northern half of the state and more scattered elsewhere. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the mid and upper 50s for the overnight.

A cold front is forecast to move through the state from late Friday morning through the afternoon bringing us scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall, damaging wind and small hail possible. A southerly wind will usher a warm and more humid airmass into the state ahead of the cold front. Dewpoints will be in the 60s Friday making for a sticky day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and 70s to possibly near 80° (especially if we see some breaks of sun) for highs inland. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down later Friday evening as the cold front moves to our east. Our weekend forecast is now looking showery and much cooler. Cooler air moving in, behind Friday’s cold front, will bring below average temperatures into the state for the weekend. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will also be over the area Saturday and Sunday keeping a good deal of clouds over the state along with a chance for scattered showers both days. High temperatures for both days will only reach the 50s to low 60s.

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70° along the coast, low to mid-70s elsewhere. South wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows between 54°-60°. South wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely especially from late morning through the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds and small hail. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70° along the coast, low to mid-70s elsewhere. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s.

