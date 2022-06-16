Advertisement

Incense and Peppermints celebrate National Fudge Day

A candy store in Waterville is celebrating National Fudge Day with a variety of flavors
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A candy store in Waterville is celebrating National Fudge Day with a variety of flavors.

“orange cream, caramel praline, we have maple,” said co owner, Malcolm Porter.

The store called incense and peppermint is located downtown Waterville and makes their fudge in house

“All the fudge is made fresh with real cream, real butter,” he said.

David Porter is also co owner to the store. They said they noticed a market for fudge in the area.

“On a daily basis, we were having people come and ask us if we sell fudge,” Malcolm said.

He says having a fudge factory in house helps to satisfy his customers, who are particular about their favorite.

“Hands down, peanut butter is the most requested, although some of the other flavors, people are trying as well because they are slightly different,” he said.

It brings back memories for local Waterville resident and customer Elizabeth Rosceo.

“My mom used to make it on the stove all the time,” Roscoe said.

She says when she has a sweet tooth or is looking for vintage candy, she, and community know exactly here to go

“Being able to have something that is local that ‘oh hey, I remember this’ or I have a sweet tooth, why not pop over to Incense and Peppermint,” Roscoe said.

