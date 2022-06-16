Advertisement

How rising interest rates will impact Mainers

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by three-quarters of a point, its largest hike in nearly three decades.

We spoke with University of Maine Professor Pank Agrrawal today to learn what it means for consumers.

His top advice? Be careful with your spending and investing.

Aggrawal says the rise in inflation happened in part from an imbalance in supply and demand.

He say uncontrollable factors such as overseas conflict and supply chain shortages, plus COVID-related impacts on unemployment and the housing market played a role in rising inflation.

Aggrawal says raising interest rates now is a way to slowly drive down consumer demand, realigning it with decreased supply.

”Now that the interest rates are going up, it is going to create a pressure on the mortgage rates,” Aggrawal said. “Being careful with your work, being careful with your spending, the world has changed. Things are changing, and being adaptive is difficult. But, as you know, being adaptive is the number one trait of being a successful species.”

Aggrawal added an economic recession is not necessarily imminent, as long as the interest rates don’t continue to rise dramatically.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Holden Police Chief honored for service
Holden Police Chief honored for service
Republican Bruce Poliquin casts ballot in Orrington.
Poliquin wins Republican nomination for Maine’s Second Congressional District
Buyers going to great lengths
Roundtable addresses Maine housing challenges
Needle
Safe options for discarding needles