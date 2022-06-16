Advertisement

Holden Police Chief honored for service

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Holden showed its appreciation for a familiar face with a surprise ceremony Wednesday night.

Police Chief Chris Greeley was honored for his 19 years of service to the Department.

State Representative Kevin O’Connell specifically highlighted several community outreach programs that began under Greeley’s watch.

Greeley received a Maine State Flag flown at the State House, a special legislative coin and a message from state representatives.

It’s an achievement Greeley said wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of his Department, or the support of his community.

“The dollar amounts that we heard, that’s not my money,” Chief Greeley said. “That’s money that people generously donated in and around Holden, so I don’t want to get credit for the generosity of people in this community. For us to continuously have the support that we do, I’m beyond words, frankly.”

Greeley says the honor was a complete surprise, although he has a feeling that others at the Department may have been keeping it a secret around him.

