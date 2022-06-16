Advertisement

Hermon voters to weigh in on funding for school resource officer

Hermon High School
Hermon High School(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon residents will have a chance to vote on the town budget during the annual town meeting Thursday night.

Among the measures up for a vote: whether or not the town will have the funding to hire a school resource officer.

Last week, in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Hermon’s school committee voted unanimously in favor of hiring an SRO.

Superintendent Micah Grant says after talking with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the cost would be about $110,000. That includes both the officer’s salary and equipment.

SRO funding will be voted on in Articles 25 and 26 of the budget.

While the town council is recommending a combined $100,000 less than what the school department recommends, Grant says the higher figure needs to be approved for Hermon to have proper funding for the SRO. Otherwise, they’ll have to look elsewhere for the money, which Grant admits will be hard to come by.

The vote will take place at the Public Safety building on Billings Road Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Scattered Showers Tonight. Better Chance Of Storms Friday