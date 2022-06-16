Advertisement

Gov. Mills announces MaineCare Health Coverage extension for new mothers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills announced today an extension of MaineCare Health Coverage for new mothers.

Beginning August 1st, the postpartum Medicaid health care coverage will be extended from the federally-required 60 days after a woman gives birth, to 12 months.

The Mills Administration says the move is intended to improve a mother’s health and ensure their access to postpartum care is protected.

The American Rescue Plan provided states with the option to extend this coverage through a State Plan Amendment.

