Goodwill offering $3 Furniture Fridays

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Does your home need a little extra something, but the budget is spread thin?

Goodwill has you covered.

They are holding $3 Furniture Fridays.

Every item tagged as furniture is on sale for that cut rate.

It comes during a time of the year when many people move and Goodwill sees an influx of donations.

Keeping the price low helps in the overall mission of recycling goods.

“It helps us in the area of being green and preventing stuff going in the landfill,” said Jon Stinson, Assistant Manager at the Bangor location. “It’s hard to sell bad off furniture, for one way to say it. And so, to recycle it, it really needs to be broken down, so it’s way more important for us to sell it and get it into people’s homes instead of seeing it enter a landfill.”

$3 Furniture Fridays continue until September 30th.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.