Gas prices continue to set records in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to climb and set records across the state.

According to TAAA, the statewide average today is $5.09, another state record.

That’s up about $0.06 in the last week.

This time last year, gas was more than two dollars less a gallon averaging $3.05.

Diesel prices statewide are averaging $6.17.

The record price for diesel in the state was set last month when it reached $6.37.

