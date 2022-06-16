Gas prices continue to set records in Maine
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to climb and set records across the state.
According to TAAA, the statewide average today is $5.09, another state record.
That’s up about $0.06 in the last week.
This time last year, gas was more than two dollars less a gallon averaging $3.05.
Diesel prices statewide are averaging $6.17.
The record price for diesel in the state was set last month when it reached $6.37.
