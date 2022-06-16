Bill to give Maine tribes benefits of federal laws advances

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - A U.S. House committee has voted to advance a bill that would allow Native American tribes in Maine to benefit from future federal laws, despite a state land claims settlement.

Wabanaki tribes in Maine are governed by the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980 that stipulates they’re bound by state law.

That sets them apart from the other 570 federally recognized tribes.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, the bill’s sponsor, said the House Natural Resources Committee vote on Tuesday brings tribes in Maine a step closer to “better economic opportunity and basic fairness.”

