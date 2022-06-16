Advertisement

Bill to give Maine tribes benefits of federal laws advances

Wabanaki tribes in Maine are governed by the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980 that...
Wabanaki tribes in Maine are governed by the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980 that stipulates they’re bound by state law.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - A U.S. House committee has voted to advance a bill that would allow Native American tribes in Maine to benefit from future federal laws, despite a state land claims settlement.

Wabanaki tribes in Maine are governed by the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980 that stipulates they’re bound by state law.

That sets them apart from the other 570 federally recognized tribes.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, the bill’s sponsor, said the House Natural Resources Committee vote on Tuesday brings tribes in Maine a step closer to “better economic opportunity and basic fairness.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Maine DOT: Taxpayers not on hook for another round of Belfast bridge paving
Hermon High School
Hermon voters to weigh in on funding for school resource officer
After the final round of counting in Augusta Thursday, Michael Perkins will be the Republican...
State Senate District 16 declares primary winner following ranked choice tabulation
Dale Thistle
Prosecution, defense rest cases in trial for Newport lawyer accused of stealing money from client