$25,000 pitch competition with Dirigo Labs

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Dirigo Lab’s 12 week program is ending next week, but not without a competition.

The 12 cohorts in the program will be competing in a Pitch competition on Tuesday June 21 for $25,000 sponsored by Skowhegan savings bank.

Each company will be evaluated for their pitch delivery, capital strategy and impact on entrepreneurship in Maine.

The program which started in March, caters to startups in a range of industries including software, healthcare, and aerospace.

“They have five minutes to pitch their companies with slides. And then we’ll do one or two judge questions. And then each of our teams will get judged in five categories and the winner gets the $25,000 prize,” said Emalee Couture, growth manager with Dirigo labs. “Susan always talks about how rewarding it is to work with entrepreneurs just because I you see how passionate they are about their businesses. And you also see I think every one of our companies does have some serious impact. Something that they’re doing on behalf of others.”

The prize will be awarded to the top cohort company during the inaugural demo day event at Colby College Tuesday night.

