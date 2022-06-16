Advertisement

$25,000 pitch competition with Dirigo Labs

Dirigo Labs
Dirigo Labs(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Dirigo Lab’s 12 week program is ending next week, but not without a competition.

The 12 cohorts in the program will be competing in a Pitch competition on Tuesday June 21 for $25,000 sponsored by Skowhegan savings bank.

Each company will be evaluated for their pitch delivery, capital strategy and impact on entrepreneurship in Maine.

The program which started in March, caters to startups in a range of industries including software, healthcare, and aerospace.

“They have five minutes to pitch their companies with slides. And then we’ll do one or two judge questions. And then each of our teams will get judged in five categories and the winner gets the $25,000 prize,” said Emalee Couture, growth manager with Dirigo labs. “Susan always talks about how rewarding it is to work with entrepreneurs just because I you see how passionate they are about their businesses. And you also see I think every one of our companies does have some serious impact. Something that they’re doing on behalf of others.”

The prize will be awarded to the top cohort company during the inaugural demo day event at Colby College Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

A candy store in Waterville is celebrating National Fudge Day with a variety of flavors
Incense and Peppermints celebrate National Fudge Day
Wabanaki tribes in Maine are governed by the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980 that...
Bill to give Maine tribes benefits of federal laws advances
Maine DOT: Taxpayers not on hook for another round of Belfast bridge paving
Hermon High School
Hermon voters to weigh in on funding for school resource officer