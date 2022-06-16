Advertisement

249 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths

2,408 total coronavirus related deaths since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, the Maine CDC is listing a resident from Penobscot County having died with COVID.

Another death was reported in York County.

There are also 249 new cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, 1,783 additional COVID vaccines were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly across the state.

The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down five from Tuesday.

18 people are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators. That’s down two from Tuesday.

