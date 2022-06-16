249 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, the Maine CDC is listing a resident from Penobscot County having died with COVID.

Another death was reported in York County.

There are also 249 new cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, 1,783 additional COVID vaccines were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly across the state.

The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down five from Tuesday.

18 people are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators. That’s down two from Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.