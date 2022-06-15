Trial underway for Newport lawyer accused of stealing money from client

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a former Newport lawyer accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a client is underway in Bangor.

Dale Thistle, 74, has pleaded not guilty to one count of theft by misapplication.

He remains free on bail but is unable to go back to Canada to live with his wife.

Prosecutors say Thistle never turned over thousands of dollars that was owed to the estate of Gilman Friend of Newport after Friend died in December 2010.

The victim’s widow hired Thistle to sue a local ambulance service for wrongful death, and Thistle negotiated the settlement.

Thistle was entitled to $96,000, but authorities say he took more than $250,000.

Thistle’s attorney says Thistle’s law practice suffered after Thistle suffered a head injury following a car crash in 2011.

His injury was not immediately diagnosed, but his attorney says it did impair Thistle’s judgment.

In 2014, Thistle was suspended due to his disability.

”The evidence will not show that they received any settlement funds, but the evidence is going to show that the entirety of those events and the receipt of the settlement, the legal issue that held up where it was supposed to go, and the mismanagement of Dale’s office, all occurred after his head injury on November 17, 2011,” said Will Ashe, defense attorney.

“The charge against Mr. Thistle is serious, but the facts are very straight forward. At the time of the defendant’s conduct, Mr. Thistle was in trouble, serious financial trouble. He saw an opportunity, and he took it. By the time anybody looked, it was too late,” said Charles Boyle, assistant district attorney general.

If convicted, Thistle faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

He could also be ordered to pay restitution.

The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.