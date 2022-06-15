Advertisement

Theft charge dropped against brother of missing Sullivan man

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - Officials say they’ve dropped a theft charge against the brother of a man from Sullivan who’s been missing since February.

Anson Snowdeal, 41, was last seen in Ellsworth on Feb. 9.

Last month, his twin brother, Lincoln Snowdeal, was charged with stealing his brother’s tools.

Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster says those charges were dropped after they found text messages of Anson asking Lincoln to take the tools.

Warrants are still out for the arrest of Anson Snowdeal for charges of theft and home repair fraud which State Police say he was aware of at the time he went missing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Clear Skies Overnight. Clouds & Wind Return Thursday Afternoon
RJ Hall’s Family Farm is gearing up strawberry season.
Corinth farm welcomes arrival of strawberry season
Residents voting on change to town law.
After nearly 50 years, Corinth votes to allow alcohol sales
Lee Ann Daigle
36-year-old Aroostook County cold case solved using DNA technology
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills