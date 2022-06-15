Theft charge dropped against brother of missing Sullivan man

(WABI) - Officials say they’ve dropped a theft charge against the brother of a man from Sullivan who’s been missing since February.

Anson Snowdeal, 41, was last seen in Ellsworth on Feb. 9.

Last month, his twin brother, Lincoln Snowdeal, was charged with stealing his brother’s tools.

Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster says those charges were dropped after they found text messages of Anson asking Lincoln to take the tools.

Warrants are still out for the arrest of Anson Snowdeal for charges of theft and home repair fraud which State Police say he was aware of at the time he went missing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.