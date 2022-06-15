Teen missing from Canaan

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Canaan.

Officials say 17-year-old Autumn Lily-Ann Guzzetta was last seen early Monday morning on Brown’s Corner Road.

She was seen taking off on a blue bicycle.

Guzzetta is described as 5 feet, 4 inches with pink hair and blue-green eyes.

According to her mom, her message history suggests she has been talking to her sister’s ex-boyfriend who has a criminal record of violence and brandishing weapons.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 474-9591.

