Advertisement

Teen missing from Canaan

Autumn Guzzetta
Autumn Guzzetta(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Canaan.

Officials say 17-year-old Autumn Lily-Ann Guzzetta was last seen early Monday morning on Brown’s Corner Road.

She was seen taking off on a blue bicycle.

Guzzetta is described as 5 feet, 4 inches with pink hair and blue-green eyes.

According to her mom, her message history suggests she has been talking to her sister’s ex-boyfriend who has a criminal record of violence and brandishing weapons.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 474-9591.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Republican Bruce Poliquin casts ballot in Orrington.
Poliquin wins Republican nomination for Maine’s Second Congressional District
Bangor City Council Special Election
Leonard wins Bangor City Council seat
Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race
Maine State Police
Maine State Police restructuring, incorporating new positions