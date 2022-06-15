Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build in for our Wednesday giving us a beautiful day. Lingering clouds in spots this morning will clear out quickly and give way to plenty of sunshine for today. High temperatures will climb to the mid-70s to low 80s this afternoon with comfortable humidity. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

It looks like we’ve got another nice day ahead Thursday as high pressure slides to our east. We’ll see some cloudiness moving into the region ahead of our next weathermaker, giving us a mix of sun and clouds for the day. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower Thursday afternoon and evening but overall the chances look minimal and most locales will remain dry. We’ll have a gusty southerly breeze Thursday too which will make for a cooler day along the coast where highs will stay in the 60s. Inland temperatures will climb to the low to mid-70s for highs Thursday afternoon. A cold front is forecast to move through the state Friday bringing us a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could be strong too so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Southerly winds ahead of the front will usher a more humid airmass into the region helping to fuel the showers and thunderstorms. It looks like dew points will in the 60s Friday making for a sticky day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front as we head into the weekend. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be over the area Saturday keeping a good deal of clouds over the state along with a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 75°-82°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 49°-57°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower. Highs in the 60s to near 70° along the coast, 70s elsewhere. South/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, cooler and less humid. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

