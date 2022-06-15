Advertisement

Scientists warn of new ocean pollution threat called ‘plastitar’

Some of them are sounding the alarm bell now to try to stop the problem from getting worse. (KGO, CALIFORNIA ACADEMY OF SCIENCES, GOOGLE EARTH, NOAA, CNN)
By Mike Nicco
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - Scientists are worried two forms of ocean pollution are joining together to form a sort of super pollution.

Some of them are sounding the alarm now to try to stop the problem from getting worse.

For years, environmental groups have warned of the dangers from microplastics reaching San Francisco Bay.

Microscopic fragments often break off from the kinds of plastic trash found washing up on beaches.

Peter Roopnarine with the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco said taken together, plastics and microplastics present a significant threat to marine life and the coastal environment.

“We’re finding them everywhere. We’re finding them in high concentrations in the open ocean,” Roopnarine said.

But now, researchers believe plastics are combining with a second substance, oil, to create a different form of pollution.

In a small study, a team on the Canary Islands documented dangerous microplastics embedded in oily tar balls created from spills or oil leaking from ships or pipelines.

It’s a combination being dubbed “plastitar.”

Roopnarine said the micro spills are common around the world.

“So anything that any process that can aggregate these small particles, which we know dense petroleum can, is going to aggregate microplastics,” Roopnarine said.

One concern is that once the fragments are embedded on a beach or coastline, they could degrade even further, finding their way into the food chain and marine environment.

“So we have a lot of ships coming and going. And they’re coming and going through some of the most biodiverse waters in the world,” Jennifer Stack said. “So we are always looking to how to best take care of these waters to prevent oil spills from happening.”

Stack is with the Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuaries. The group organizes volunteers who routinely monitor the Bay Area coastline for signs of spilled oil that could threaten wildlife.

So far, researchers say it’s unclear if the “plastitar” phenomenon is limited to the Canary Islands or how widespread it may be.

But they said it could be viewed as a red flag for the dual threat to the oceans from microplastics and industrial pollution.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
A total of 260 VHS tapes were featured in the auction event, bringing in a total of $584,750.
Sealed VHS tape sets auction record with $75,000 sale
The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of...
Son, 24, charged with killing his parents in their home, deputies say
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game."...
‘Squid Game’ reality game show coming to Netflix