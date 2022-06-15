Safe options for discarding needles

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Health Equity Alliance is reminding people of safe options available for discarding needles.

There are several sharps boxes around the city of Bangor in places like Broad Street Park and Second Street Park.

You can also visit their syringe exchanges in Ellsworth or Bangor to safely dispose any sharp waste and get access to sterile products.

Communications and Development Manager Jill Henderson says if you are a member of the Bangor community and would like to help out, there are a few things you should know.

”If you’re someone who sees syringe waste on the ground, give us a call. Let us know. We can either direct you to someone who can help clean it up in your area, or we can give you directions on safe handling for yourself so you can safely dispose of them,” said Henderson.

Henderson says you should never pick up needles off the ground without proper safety measures.

She says they have an ongoing partnership with the city of Bangor to compile resources and make sure the boxes are emptied regularly.

