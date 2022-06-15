Advertisement

Safe options for discarding needles

Needle
Needle(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Health Equity Alliance is reminding people of safe options available for discarding needles.

There are several sharps boxes around the city of Bangor in places like Broad Street Park and Second Street Park.

You can also visit their syringe exchanges in Ellsworth or Bangor to safely dispose any sharp waste and get access to sterile products.

Communications and Development Manager Jill Henderson says if you are a member of the Bangor community and would like to help out, there are a few things you should know.

”If you’re someone who sees syringe waste on the ground, give us a call. Let us know. We can either direct you to someone who can help clean it up in your area, or we can give you directions on safe handling for yourself so you can safely dispose of them,” said Henderson.

Henderson says you should never pick up needles off the ground without proper safety measures.

She says they have an ongoing partnership with the city of Bangor to compile resources and make sure the boxes are emptied regularly.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Riverwalk
Ellsworth’s Riverwalk slated for renovated this summer
Bangor area dealing with browntail moth caterpillars
Dirigo Labs
Maine companies learn about finances during 12-week program
Orono Brewing Company
Orono Brewing Company hosting Big Brothers and Big Sisters recruiting event