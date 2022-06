Regional finals set State Championship matchups

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday’s Regional Championships set up Championship Saturday in high school baseball and softball.

Saturday is title gameday (WABI)

Class A Baseball North Final: Bangor 1, Edward Little 0

Class A Baseball South Final: Thornton Academy 8, South Portland 1

Class B Baseball North Final: Ellsworth 3, Old Town 2

Class B Baseball South Final: Freeport 2, Greely 1

Class C Baseball North Final: Bucksport 4, Mount View 2

Class C Baseball South Final: Lisbon 10, Maranacook 0

Class D Baseball North Final: Machias 11, Stearns 0

Class D Baseball South Final: St. Dominic Academy 1, Searsport 0

Class A Softball North Final: Messalonskee 10, Skowhegan 0

Class A Softball South Final: Biddeford 2, Windham 0

Class B Softball North Final: Winslow 3, Hermon 0

Class B Softball South Final: Gardiner 3, York 2

Class C Softball North Final: Mattanawcook Academy 10, Orono 0

Class C Softball South Final: Hall-Dale 1, Madison 0

Class D Softball North Final: Hodgdon 2, Machias 0

Class D Softball South Final: Searsport 1, St. Dominic Academy 0

Saturday Schedule - times/locations subject to change

Class A Baseball Championship: Bangor vs. Thornton Academy 2 p.m. @ Morton Field, Augusta

Class B Baseball Championship: Ellsworth vs. Freeport 1 p.m. @ University of Southern Maine, Gorham

Class C Baseball Championship: Bucksport vs. Lisbon 2 p.m. @ Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Class D Baseball Championship: Machias vs. St. Dominic Academy 4:30 p.m. @ University of Southern Maine, Gorham

Class A Softball Championship: Messalonskee vs. Biddeford 2 p.m. @ Cony

Class B Softball Championship: Winslow vs. Gardiner 12:30 p.m. @ University of Southern Maine, Gorham

Class C Softball Championship: Mattanawcook Academy vs. Hall-Dale 2 p.m. @ Coffin Field, Brewer

Class D Softball Championship: Hodgdon vs. Searsport 4 p.m. @ University of Southern Maine, Gorham

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.