Poliquin wins Republican nomination for Maine’s Second Congressional District

(WABI) - Bruce Poliquin of Orrington faced off against Liz Caruso of Caratunk to win the Republican nomination for Maine’s Second Congressional District.

Poliquin issued this statement following his Primary Election win Tuesday night:

“All Republican voters share the same concerns as Independents and disaffected Democrats: inflation is out of control, gas prices are too high, our borders are being overrun, and our economy is in jeopardy. Joe Biden’s policies are a disaster for Maine and America. Where has Jared Golden been? He has been nowhere in solving these problems. In fact, he has joined Nancy Pelosi in voting more than 80% of the time for these failed policies. We need a change and that is what I will bring to Washington.”

Poliquin will run against incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Portland Independent Tiffany Bond in November.

