Orono Brewing Company hosting Big Brothers and Big Sisters recruiting event

Orono Brewing Company
Orono Brewing Company(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono Brewing Company is hosting an event to help recruit members for a program that can change the lives of Maine’s youth.

It’s a program that’s seen success stories since it started in 1904. Now, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Maine are asking people to consider helping out.

The program works in matching mentors to children in need to help them excel in life. The results can be life changing.

“We know that research shows us even children who have been through traumatic experiences. They have positive outcomes if they have at least one caring adult relationship in their life. So, we want to make sure that every child we work with has that at least one caring adult in their life,” said Elizabeth Bushnell, program manager.

They want to recruit more big brothers and big sisters in the greater Bangor area and are inviting them to their upcoming “Man Up To Mentor” event in Orono.

In the program mentors, or “bigs” as they’re called, meet with their “littles” at least once a week doing any number of activities.

“We’ve done a number of different things. One of the exciting highlights this year was we made a Halloween costume of a character that he designed but then he designed the costume and we spent a number of weeks doing that,” said Camden Bock, Big Brother.

“We have bigs who go skiing, we have bigs who go fishing, we have bigs who like to just get together and do painting or arts and crafts” Bushnell said.

Those who attend the event with the interest of learning more can receive a 10% discount on their food bill.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Maine is hosting their “Man Up to Mentor” event Thursday at Orono Brewing company from 5 to 7 p.m.

